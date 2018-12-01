GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday that two people had passed away as a result of a house fire.
Deputies said they arrived at a home on Luke Lane in response to a residential fire around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The Gantt Fire Department and Greenville County EMS also responded to the scene.
Deputies say two individuals were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later passed away as a result of the fire.
The Greenville County Coroner later identified the victims as Isaiah Williams and Christopher Coleman.
Williams was 9 years old. He was pronounced dead at 4:11 a.m. The coroner says he was a student at Pelham Road Elementary School.
Coleman was 51 years old. He was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m.
Both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
The coroner says a third individual made it out of the residence safely. Williams and Coleman were found inside by firefighters.
Investigators are looking into the incident.
