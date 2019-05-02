SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a crash along US-176 after troopers say he collided with a tractor trailer.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that 69-year-old Willie Kirt Smith of Springfield Road was pronounced dead on scene shortly before 9 p.m.
Troopers say the collision happened around 8:45 p.m., three miles north of Spartanburg. The driver of a 2010 Mack tractor-trailer was reportedly turning left while traveling south across the westbound lane on the roadway, but was hit by Smith who was driving a Dodge pickup truck.
While the driver of the tractor-trailer is okay, highway patrol says Smith was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The MAIT team is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.