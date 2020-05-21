SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died and another is in the hospital after a two-car collision Wednesday night in Spartanburg County.
Around 9:30 Thursday morning the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 42-year-old, Sarah Rhinehart, of Union.
Troopers say the collision happened around 9:40 p.m. on SC-296 near Pinebrook Drive. The driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling east on the highway while Rhinehart, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Challenger, was headed west. At some point, troopers say Rhinehart crossed the center line, hitting the Civic head-on.
The driver of the Civic was wearing a seat belt, while Rhinehart was not according to SCHP. Both drivers were injured and entrapped, and were taken to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.
Sadly, the coroner says Rinehart, died at the hospital around 10:55 p.m. The condition of the Civic's driver is not known as of writing.
