GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has passed away after striking a building early Thursday morning near Saint Francis Hospital, in Greenville County.
SCHP reports the collision happened around 5:15 a.m. on Andrews Street, near the intersection with US-123.
Troopers report the driver of the 2001 Chrysler SUV was driving north on Andrews Street when at some point they crossed the center line, going off of the left side of the road. SCHP says that driver went up an embankment and ended up striking a building.
Unfortunately, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver was identified as 28-year old Jasmine Bucio, the Greenville County Coroner confirmed.
