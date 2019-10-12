OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver passed away after their car veered off the roadway and struck a tree Friday night in Oconee County.
Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet pick-up was traveling northbound on SC-183 around 11:30 p.m. when their vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest after slamming into a tree near Oak Grove Road.
The driver was transported to an area hospital by EMS, but sadly passed away due to their injuries.
Later Saturday, the Oconee County Coroner identified the driver as 38-year-old Rene Vargas-Pacheco of Walhalla. He passed away at 12:56 a.m. from blunt force trauma to his chest.
Troopers say the single-vehicle accident is currently under investigation.
