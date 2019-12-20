INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters say a house fire has ended tragically after a roof collapsed, while a victim was still inside in the Inman community, according to the fire department's social media.
Officials say around 3 a.m. the Boiling Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire along Kimbrell Road with a person trapped inside. Dispatch says they received multiple calls claiming the flames were through the roof.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the home, including Boiling Springs, Cherokee Springs, Cooley Springs, and New Prospect. Spartanburg EMS and Spartanburg Sheriff's deputies assisted as well.
Fire crews made a rescue attempt but were forced out by the collapse of the roof inside the residence.
The house was deemed a total loss.
The one victim was located inside. The coroner's office is investigation as well, after a body was discovered at the fire. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Cecil Ray Ayers, of Inman.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
