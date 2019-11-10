ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. at Allison Square Apartments on Abbeville Highway, officials say. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who sustained one gunshot wound, the victim unfortunately passed away on scene.
Sunday morning, the Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 38-year-old Korey Harrison of Anderson. They say he was pronounced on scene.
His death has been ruled a homicide. It is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office. An autopsy will be performed on Monday, November 11.
