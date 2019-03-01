GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the coroner's office identified a man found dead along an Upstate trail. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Scott Andrew Brafford was found nearly one mile down the trail.
Greenville County deputies say the death does not appear to be suspicious.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said they were investigating after Brafford's body was found near a trail Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. near Oak Grove Road within the county, off of the Chestnut Ridge Heritage Preserve Trail.
The coroner's office has placed the time of death at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The coroner's office says on Thursday February 28, an autopsy was conducted on Brafford and at this time the results are still pending.
Dispatchers indicated GCSO, EMS, and the forensics team also responded to the scene.
GCSO indicated the lack of suspicion to FOX Carolina just before 10:30 p.m.
