GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner has identified the man who was found dead along Locust Hill Road Sunday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, the coroner's office identified the man as 31-year-old Jamie Dale Smith of Easley.
The Greenville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call of a truck sitting along Locust Hill Road with its hazard lights on, arriving around 5:30 a.m Sunday to find a Ford F-150.
As they approached the truck, deputies said they found an adult male, now identified as Smith, in the driver's seat. It appeared that he suffered from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead on scene.
THE INVESTIGATION BEGINS
Investigators spent many hours canvassing the area. Highway 290 between Mush Creek and Duck Lane were shut down while they investigated.
Coroner Kent Dill says they're still looking into the cause and manner of death. He said his both his office and the Sheriff's Office are "covering all their bases" as they work to figure out what happened.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the precise cause and manner of death.
