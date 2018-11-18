WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they were called to a Williamston home Sunday morning to investigate a homicide.
Deputy Coroner Donald McCown spoke to FOX Carolina at the scene. He says Anderson County deputies responded to a call of a deceased person around 6:28 a.m. Sunday.
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said the office was called to assist after a man's body was found outside a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive and Old Field Circle.
Simpson said the body was in the driveway, yard area when discovered.
According to McCown, EMS were the first to arrive. 24-year-old Jose Alfredo Martinez of El Salvador was pronounced dead on scene.
McCown said Martinez died of traumatic injuries. He believes Martinez was injured between 6-6:30 a.m.
Both the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating.
There is no word on if deputies have found a suspect at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers.
