ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is on scene along R Street in reference to a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Sergeant JT Foster confirmed to media.
When deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. they found a male, who had been shot at least once in the front yard.
Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on scene.
Forensic Investigators and Detectives are on scene investigating.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 52-year-olld Donnie James Strickland of Anderson. According to the office, Strickland was working at the home where he was killed. He was shot after a verbal argument with another person, who has thus far not been identified. Strickland was shot in the chest.
Strickland's death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, January 13.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.
