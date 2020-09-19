GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Saturday evening at an Upstate park.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 8:40 p.m. from Lakeside Park, just off of Piedmont Highway. The scene is still active with deputies continuing their investigation.
Chief deputy coroner Kent Dill confirmed to us his office was en route around that time as well.
Lt. Ryan Flood, public information officer for GCSO, later confirmed that deputies were first called to the area for reports of gunshots heard. Shortly after, deputies say they found the man's body. Flood says the man suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead on scene.
On Sunday, the coroner's office provided a positive identification: 31-year-old Keith Lamar Watkins Jr. of Greenville. The report provided Sunday indicated he was involved in an altercation with at least one other person, but didn't rule out the possibility of multiple other parties involved.
There is no suspect information at this time. If you have tips, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
