NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County coroner said a shooting death is being investigated after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.
Coroner Sonny Cox said he was called to an area on Warner Road around 3:30 a.m. after the victim was found shot.
Cox identified the victim as Marty Anthony George, 42, of Aiken.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Deputies are also investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.