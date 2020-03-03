SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on March 2, 2020 along Camelot Drive in Spartanburg, according to police.
The collision occurred near Camelot Drive and Windy Rush Road. The pedestrian, identified as 32-year-old Demone Alonzo Rogers of Camelot Drive, was attempting to cross when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south along Camelot Drive.
The collision was reported around 6:40 p.m.
Rogers was struck by a Toyota Highlander and then immediately struck by a Chevrolet Trax headed in the opposite direction.
We're told Rogers was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he unfortunately passed away due to his injuries.
The coroner's office says a forensic exam and toxicology results are pending at this time.
Currently, no charges have been filed, however the investigation is ongoing.
