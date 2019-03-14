GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday night, the Cherokee County coroner responded to a home in Gaffney for an alleged domestic dispute that ended in a fatal shooting.
When FOX Carolina arrived to the scene on McKowns Mountain Road late Wednesday evening, our photographer observed the coroner's vehicle on scene alongside other emergency responders.
According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the victim, identified as William Scott Putnam, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with a family member when he was shot.
Fowler says the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. and Putnam was pronounced dead around 9:34 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday to assist with the investigation.
Spartanburg Co. deputies: Death threat heard on open line leads to arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.