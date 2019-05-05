BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office said Sunday, they're investigating an early morning structure fire that left one person dead.
According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Cheddar Road in Belton around 1:20 a.m. He says the structure was a home that had been converted into three separate apartments.
McCown said the backside of the structure was completely engulfed in flames.
Whitefield Fire Department said they managed to pull two people from the blaze, as they worked to control the fire. Unfortunately, a third person did not make it.
McCown identified the victim as 69-year-old Danny Leon Rackley. His likely cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, and smoke inhalation - though, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. However, no foul play is suspected.
Two other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire. A firefighter with Whitefield Fire said the condition of the building seemed 'unlivable.'
The fire is currently under investigation by the Coroner's Office, and fire investigators.
