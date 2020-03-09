PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who deputies said was found shot to death along Ware Street early Sunday morning.
According to deputies, just after 3 a.m., they responded to the street in reference to a shooting and found the victim deceased.
Deputies said a second person was taken via private vehicle to Greenville Memorial Hospital. That victim was reportedly in stable condition.
The coroner on Monday identified the deceased as James Rashad Forward, 29, of Kardell Street in Greenville.
The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso. The coroner also deemed Forward's manner of death a homicide.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
