SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon, and they have charged his wife with murder.
According to deputies, they responded to Stonecrest Drive in the Roebuck area around 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The Spartanburg County Coroner later confirmed his office had been requested. The man has since been identified as 62-year-old Jasper Bernard Brian. The coroner says Brian lived on Stonecrest Drive.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, February 3.
Later, deputies revealed Brian's wife was being charged with his murder. 52-year-old Shelia Denise Lebron was on scene when deputies arrived. She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and booked. In addition to murder, she has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Right now, deputies believe all parties involved have been located and accounted for. They say there doesn't appear to be any danger to the community.
Deputies continue to investigate. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
