PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in Pacolet.
County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Pacolet police were on scene leading the investigation on the 600 block of Dogwood Circle. Dispatchers also confirmed the coroner was responding around 9:19 p.m.
Early Friday morning, the Spartanburg County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Antuwan Marquise Shippy of Pacolet. The coroner says the office was summoned to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where Shippy was pronounced dead around 9:06 p.m.
The coroner's office says they will perform their exam later on Friday to determine the exact cause of death, and notes the investigation has just begun.
