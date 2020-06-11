UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the Union County Coroner's Office identified a man who was killed Wednesday night in Union.
According to the coroner's office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Church Street.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dre'Shaun Smith of Oak Grove Road in Union.
This is the second reported shooting in Union County Wednesday. The first one turned fatal, leaving a man dead and another charged with murder.
We've reached out to authorities for information. Stay tuned for updates.
More news: Coroner: Victim dies after being shot near Lockhart; deputies capture suspect
