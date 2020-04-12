SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating after they say a man was shot by an unknown suspect late Saturday night.
Dispatch says the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Officers say they arrived at a S. Center Street residence to find two males on the front porch - one administering aid to the other, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, police learned that the victim was visiting a neighbor's home along S. Center Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
As of Sunday, the victim passed away, according to the coroner. He was identified as 31-year old Robert Lewis Jackson.
Officers are currently interviewing witnesses and working to gather information on the incident. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
