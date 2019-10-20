PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they're investigating an incident involving the Pickens County Sheriff's Office that resulted in the death of an Easley man Saturday afternoon.
Deputies say they were first called to a home along Nursery Road around 2:48 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Though details on the situation remain limited, deputies say they were involved in a use of force incident that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man.
Later, the coroner identified the deceased as Rickey Leonard Harris. He died from a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at his residence.
SLED has taken over the investigation, and the involved deputies were placed on administrative leave.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Fatal fire being investigated in Greenville County, officials say
Great Value sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled over salmonella concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.