PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies say a man is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge after they say he strangled his stepfather at a Pickens home early Thursday morning.
PCSO says they responded to a domestic disturbance on Pauls Road around 12:30 a.m. where two men were reportedly in a physical altercation. When deputies arrived on scene, a woman told them her son had come to their home and began a verbal altercation inside, but then it escalated physically. However, after calling deputies, she told PCSO she found her 61-year-old husband unresponsive in their bedroom.
The coroner confirmed Roger Bruce Pauls, 61, was found dead at the scene.
Deputies charged 46-year-old Richard Scott Hinds of Greenville, the victim's stepson, with voluntary manslaughter, saying he put Pauls into a choke hold.
According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Hinds went through bond court around 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The sheriff's office tells us he received no bond and continues to be held at the Pickens County Detention Center.
The coroner said an autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.
MORE NEWS - Union Police make arrest in 2014 homicide; suspect already in SCDC custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.