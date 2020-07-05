GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're actively investigating after two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting along White Horse Road early Sunday morning.
According to a media release, a deputy was traveling along the roadway around 1:50 a.m. when they observed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge.
Multiple forensic units and @GvlCoSheriff deputies remain on scene at Club Lavish on Whitehorse Road in Greenville. 12 people were shot. #breaking pic.twitter.com/3Y7IjaV48o— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 5, 2020
The deputy reportedly called for backup, due to active gunfire heard from within the building. Multiple law enforcement officials, including those from Greenville City Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, responded to assist.
Scene at Club Lavish where 12 people were shot. @GvlCoSheriff on scene along with forensics. Anyone with info. should call 23-CRIME. #breaking pic.twitter.com/U4Xj9jSmFZ— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 5, 2020
Multiple gunshot victims were located inside and four were transported by EMS to an area hospital. Officials say the Sheriff's Office Communications Center also received word that several other victims had been taken to a hospital in personal vehicles.
The Greenville Coroner's Office confirms two people succumbed to their injuries. Deputies say the eight other victims' injuries range from non-life threatening to critical.
Later Sunday afternoon, the Coroner's Office identified the deceased as a 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.
Mr. Clarence Sterling Johnson passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital around 2:52 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound.
Mykala Bell was also transported to Greenville Memorial with a gunshot wound, and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries around 3:17 a.m.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis says the club has a history for many calls for service, including some shootings and fights.
There were around 200 people inside the building at the time of the incident, the sheriff said - which can be perceived as a violation of coronavirus social distancing enforcement. Sheriff Lewis says his agency is working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation in the investigation and looking to possibly revoke the club's alcohol and business licenses.
The investigation remains active. As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, investigators had made their way into the building and were collecting evidence. Sheriff Lewis said large amounts of blood, shell casings and personal property could be found within the club.
We are incredibly saddened by the news this morning of a shooting at a nightclub in Greenville. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, and we are praying for a full recovery for those who were injured.— Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) July 5, 2020
Sheriff Lewis says at least two suspects are being sought. He says that some of the people involved in the incident are known gang members, however it's unclear at this point if the shooting was gang related.
A security guard was shot just down the road at Dolce early Saturday morning. Right now, Sheriff Lewis says it's unknown if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
"Thank you for your concern," Lavish Lounge wrote under a Facebook post saying all future events held at their establishment will be postponed until further notice.
A press conference is anticipated to happen today around 3 p.m.
