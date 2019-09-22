ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials said they recovered a body early Sunday afternoon during a search for a missing boater on Lake Hartwell.
Initially, crews responded Saturday evening after an "overdue boater" was reported to Anderson County officials.
The Anderson County Technical Rescue Team, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the area around 4:30 pm and located the fisherman’s boat in a cove near Waldrop’s Boat Landing. Rescue team personnel began searching for the victim utilizing Sonar Technology and Underwater Cameras.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources that after searching through the night, they recovered a body around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found this morning in approximately 13 feet of water and approximately 55 feet from a shore line.
The Coroner identified the victim as Robert Lee Carroll, 69 years old from Hodges, SC. It appears that the decedent fell from his boat into the water and died as a result of Freshwater Drowning.
According to the victim’s family he was an avid fisherman, but was not a good swimmer. The victim did not have a Personal Flotation Device on at the time he went into the water.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Department of Natural Resources
