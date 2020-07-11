GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers are investigating a motorcycle versus tree collision in Greenwood County after a motorist was killed early Saturday morning.
Troopers say that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east along Northside Drive and was ejected from the bike after striking a tree that had fallen into the roadway.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner later identified at Shawn Joseph Ancone.
