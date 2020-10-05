Scene of pedestrian fatality near Williamston

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian they say was struck and killed Sunday night in Belton. 

The Anderson County Coroner's Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were both called to the crash.

According to coroner Greg Shore, the accident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Big Creek Road near Cannon Bottom Road. 

SCHP says the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Big Creek Road when the truck struck the victim. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

On Monday morning, the coroner identified the victim as 41-year-old Benji Michael Brock of Belton. Shore says Brock died at the scene from his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

