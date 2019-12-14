GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pick-up truck passed away Saturday afternoon after they ran off the roadway and overturned.
According to troopers, the accident involved two cars traveling north on US-25 near White Horse Road. Around 11:39 a.m., they say the young driver of a 1995 Toyota pick-up truck went to switch lanes and struck another truck.
The 2012 Dodge pick-up was pulling a utility trailer behind it at the time of the accident. When the vehicle was hit, troopers say it veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Troopers said the operator of the truck was ejected, and unfortunately passed away on scene.
The coroner later identified the victim as 24-year-old Devin Wade Eldridge, of Easley, S.C.
The accident is under investigation by both SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
