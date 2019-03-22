SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – After an investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner, the remains of a body found was identified as 62-year-old Sammy Lee Hollis, who matched with dental records and X-rays, Rusty Clevenger released.

The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed Sammy Lee Hollis was reported missing in November of 2017, by a family member.

Spartanburg police said they started investigating after finding human skeletal remains in a field off West Main Street.

Police said a crew working to remove brush and overgrown vegetation and found the remains late Thursday morning.

The field is off West Main Street near Oxford Road, behind the old Coca-Cola plant.

The cause of Hollis' death is unknown but stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.

