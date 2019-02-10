GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday that SLED is investigating a fatal deputy involved shooting in Greenville County.

Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies responded to a residence on Murrell Road after receiving a call around 1:30 a.m. A man told dispatchers he thought he'd been poisoned.

Upon arrival, deputies say the man then told them from inside the home that he was armed. While taking cover, deputies say they heard a gunshot come from within the house.

It was later determined that a woman inside the residence was shot. Her injuries have been deemed non-life threatening.

Shortly following the first gunshot, deputies said the man came outside armed with a firearm. He fired several rounds in the direction of deputies.

Lt. Flood says at least one deputy returned fire, striking and ultimately killing the suspect. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Greenville County Coroner later identified the man as Willie Jermaine Robinson, 34, of Greenville. His time of death is listed as 2:00 a.m.

No deputies were reported injured during the altercation.

SLED is on scene investigating the incident.