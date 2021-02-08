GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has released the name of the young woman found shot to death Monday afternoon at Poplar Place Apartments.
Greer Police said they were called to the apartment complex on Poplar Drive around 2 p.m.
The coroner said officers arrived to find 19-year-old Zakiya Drinkard-McKinney of Sandy Lane in Greenville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The coroner said Drinkard-McKinney was pronounced dead on scene and that her death was deemed a homicide.
Greer police and the coroner are continuing to investigate.
