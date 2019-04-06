SMYRNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two drivers are dead after a head-on collision Saturday evening near Smyrna.
Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on SC Highway 5, about three miles north of Smyrna.
SCHP says the 28-year-old driver in a 2005 Honda SUV was traveling south on the highway while the 23-year-old driver of a 2017 Ford was northbound. Troopers say the driver of the Honda crossed the center line, striking the Ford head-on.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were entrapped. The driver of the Ford had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle. Both drivers also passed away on scene.
Early Sunday morning, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified both drivers.
Jeri Danielle Smith, 28, of Smyrna was the driver and lone occupant of the Honda CRV.
The 23-year-old driver of the Ford was identified as Alisha Rae Curtis of Gaffney, who was also the lone occupant of her vehicle.
