GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Coroner has identified two victims found stabbed at a motel Monday afternoon along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Deputies say the stabbing took place at the InTown Extended Stay Suites, the call came in at 12:46 pm. Deputies arrived at 12:51 pm.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a male and female victim inside the motel. The Greenville County Coroner responded to the scene shortly after, and confirmed the two deaths.
Monday night, the coroner identified the victims as 28-year-old Leanna Marie Mulle of Greenville and 68-year-old Arthur Walker Hill II, also of Greenville.
Both were officially pronounced deceased at 1:07 p.m.
The coroner and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.