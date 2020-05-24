UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina): The Union County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead, including a teen, after gunfire erupted at a block party with about 1,000 people attending just outside of Jonesville late Saturday night.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips about the scene along Dover Road and Bobby Faucette Road, just outside of Jonesville. Sheriff David Taylor confirmed those details to us just before midnight.
We later got more details from UCSO and the coroner's office. UCSO Maj. Scott Coffer says the block party on Dover Road first garnered a complaint earlier in the night because of cars in the roadway, closer to 8 p.m.. Deputies had to clear cars, but gunshots erupted later, around 10:30 p.m. The first officer arrived within nine minutes.
A total of seven people were shot: two passed away and the remaining five were injured. All victims were transported to multiple hospitals for treatment in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.
Coroner William Holcombe later identified the two victims as Jabbrie Brandon, 17, of Union and 21-year-old Curtis Lamont Bomar of Spartanburg.
Holcombe said Brandon passed away at Union Medical Center, while Bomar was pronounced deceased on scene. Their autopsies are scheduled at Newberry Pathology Group.
Coffer says a few suspects have been detained. One was arrested. There is no threat to the general public.
Deputies say witnesses say someone started shooting at the party from a car while driving down the road, and that people at the party exchanged gunfire. Coffer also notes dispatch advised attendees calling in to hide in the woods and under cars to avoid gunfire, and that deputies had to use a drone to ensure nobody was hiding or wounded further from the scene.
We learned multiple law enforcement agencies helped in handling the scene. Cherokee County dispatch confirmed they were called to aid, and Coffer said Union city police and SCHP were called as well to aid.
SLED has confirmed they are aiding local law enforcement. Coffer says the size of the scene demanded their help.
He also says the block parties aren't unheard of and usually happen in the summer after the school year is over.
Expect more updates on this story.
