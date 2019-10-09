GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner has identified a man found along a roadway Tuesday evening.
According to the Coroner, they received the call around 5:10 p.m. They say a body was found off the side of Old Spartanburg Road in some brush, down an embankment.
Wednesday, the coroner identified the victim as 72-year-old Steven Lee Rader. The coroner's office says Rader was pronounced dead upon their arrival on Tuesday.
An autopsy performed Wednesday morning revealed the death to be natural due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
MORE NEWS:
Police investigating armed robbery at Greenville Pizza Hut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.