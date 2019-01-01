SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police say a shooting they responded to on Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide.
Emergency dispatchers said officers responded to a reported shooting along 111 Hanover Place around 8:30 p.m. last night.
Police say when they arrived they found a deceased male in an apartment.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he was called to the scene around 9 p.m.
Wednesday morning Clevenger identified the victim as 39-year-old Belton Vinder Dandy.
Clevenger said Dandy was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. and a preliminary exam shows he suffered wounds consistent with gun shots but will be following up with a forensic exam to help further the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigator Martin Lester at 864-596-7206. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 58-CRIME or Text-A-Tip at 864-573-0000.
