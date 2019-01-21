TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - A moped driver is dead after what troopers described as a hit-and-run near Travelers Rest Sunday evening.
SCHP says the driver of a pickup truck and a moped were both traveling north on Highway 25 near McKinney Road just after 9 p.m. when the driver of the truck struck the moped from behind, ejecting the moped driver.
The moped driver, identified as 49-year-old Kevin Wesley Brooks of Travelers Rest, was pronounced dead on scene by Greenville County EMS at 9:21 p.m.
According to Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler, the victim was struck by multiple vehicles.
However, troopers say the driver of the truck fled the scene, and they're looking for information into the case.
Troopers say the year, make, and model of the suspect pickup is not known, but they believe it is an older-model truck. Anyone who may know anything is urged to call (864) 241-1000.
The SCHP MAIT unit is investigating along with the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
