SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner said Saturday morning that they were investigating a fatal crash.
Troopers say the accident occurred at 5:33 a.m. All lanes were blocked on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road for several hours.
The coroner identified the deceased as 67-year-old Stanley Lloyd Patrick of Enchanted Oaks Drive in Waterloo.
Patrick was pronounced dead on scene at 6:32 a.m.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident. The coroner says toxilogical results are pending, along with an external examination.
