MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a highway sign on Moore Duncan Highway Sunday evening.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina he responded to the collision near RD Anderson Applied Technical Center.
SCHP reports the accident happened on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive. According to troopers, the driver of the 2004 Yamaha motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a highway sign. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and spilled back onto the shoulder.
The driver, now identified as 40-year-old Billy Jack Bradley of Falling Creek Road in Spartanburg, died from his injuries on the scene.
