WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the victims of a shooting that occurred in Westminster Thursday night that Addis says is consistent with being a murder-suicide.
According to the coroner, 53-year-old Kent Marcengill died at 12:02 early Friday morning from a single gunshot injury and was confirmed by the coroner to have died from a homicide.
The coroner also identified the second victim, 52-year-old Paula Marcengill. According to Addis, she died at 10:36 pm Thursday night from a self inflicted gunshot injury, leading to cororner to pronounce her cause of death to be suicide.
Deputies say they were on scene Thursday night at an address on Rocking M Lane, just off of Mountain Road and Westminster Highway. Oconee County Sheriff Jimmy Watt says dispatchers got the call at 7:40 p.m. They also called in two medical helicopters to the scene, according to Watt.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released more details today, one male and one female believed by deputies to be husband and wife.
Deputies say that they had previously responded to the same address in regards to multiple domestic incidents, most recently in October, 2018.
OCSO says that the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.