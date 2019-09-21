TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly domestic dispute along Kensington Road Saturday morning.
Deputies say they were called to the Taylors home around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between family members.
The dispute led to the death of 52-year-old Barbara Jean Nikisch, who died after being pinned between two vehicles during the incident, that involved multiple family members, the coroner says.
The domestic dispute took place in the front yard of her residence, the coroner says.
She was declared dead on scene when authorities arrived.
The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner's Office, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County deputies investigating after body found in Landrum woods
Coroner: Crews pull body of Spartanburg woman from Lawson's Fork Creek, still searching for another missing person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.