EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Chief says a man has been charged with murder in connection to a stabbing along Crescent Street on Sunday, May 24.
According to Chief Tollison, officers were called to in reference to a reported assault at the residence around 12:09 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they found a female who was suffering from a stab wound. She unfortunately passed away as a result of injuries.
Chief Tollison says the suspect was identified as 66-year old Gary Rowland Knight. Police say that the suspect and the victim got into an altercation, when she was stabbed with a knife.
Rowland has since been charged with murder.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley later identified the woman as 58-year-old Paula Rae Ogrodoski. She was reportedly stabbed in the chest.
The incident remains under investigation by the Easley Police Department.
