GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a woman has died after suffering a gunshot wound in a hotel parking lot Sunday night.
GCSO says the call for a gunshot wound came in around 9 p.m. from the Economy Inn on Augusta Road. On arrival, deputies began first aid when they found her, but she passed away on the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 30-year-old Alicia Nicole Laws.
According to the coroner, Laws was involved in an altercation with another individual. Laws was then shot in the torso.
The death investigation is now underway. Anyone with information is urged to leave a Crime Stoppers tip by calling 864-23CRIME.
