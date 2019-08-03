SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police and the Coroner's office are investigating a shooting along Baltimore Street. 

Baltimore Street

The incident happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:40 p.m., according to police. 

Police believe it was a domestic incident between a female victim and a male who was involved in the incident, who were still on scene. 

This is an active investigation so details are limited. 

Coroner Clevenger released the identification of the victim as 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.

MORE NEWS

El Paso mayor says 'multiple fatalities' in shopping center shooting, 'multiple shooters' in custody

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.