SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police and the Coroner's office are investigating a shooting along Baltimore Street.
The incident happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:40 p.m., according to police.
Police believe it was a domestic incident between a female victim and a male who was involved in the incident, who were still on scene.
This is an active investigation so details are limited.
Coroner Clevenger released the identification of the victim as 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
El Paso mayor says 'multiple fatalities' in shopping center shooting, 'multiple shooters' in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.