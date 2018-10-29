Jolly Drive shooting

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies are responding to a shooting Sunday evening.

Sheriff David Taylor confirms to FOX Carolina they received the call around 9:26 p.m. and are on scene investigating.

Monday morning the Union County Coroner's Office said the sheriff's office and SLED are investigating an apparent homicide.  

The victim has been identified as Christian Johnson, 19, of Union. 

An autopsy is schedule for Tuesday Morning. 

