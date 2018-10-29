UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies are responding to a shooting Sunday evening.
Sheriff David Taylor confirms to FOX Carolina they received the call around 9:26 p.m. and are on scene investigating.
Monday morning the Union County Coroner's Office said the sheriff's office and SLED are investigating an apparent homicide.
The victim has been identified as Christian Johnson, 19, of Union.
An autopsy is schedule for Tuesday Morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.