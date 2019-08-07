SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner's office says they're investigating the death of an inmate at the Tyger River Correctional Facility.
The office says they were called to the facility on August 6 in response to an inmate death. Once there, officials identified the man as 25-year-old James Roy Prator.
The coroner's office has performed an autopsy, but the results are not officially in to declare a cause of death. However, coroner Rusty Clevenger notes there are injuries associated with hanging, and that his office was summoned for a report of an inmate hanging. Regardless, Clevenger stressed the manner will not be assigned until all investigative information is compiled.
SCDC is also investigating Prator's death, initially noting they believe he took his own life.
