Coroner on scene of collision on US-221

A collision on US-221 that left all lanes blocked. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has responded.

 (FOX Carolina/ May 24, 2019)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a collision on US-221 Friday evening.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina his office is investigating the scene on the highway, near the intersection with Old Switzer Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracking website indicates the collision happened around 6:17 p.m., and that the roadway was blocked.

Details surrounding the collision are limited. However, our crews on scene note a tractor appeared to be involved along with a white SUV.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

