GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they're investigating a death that was reported late Thursday night along August Road.
County dispatch first told FOX Carolina the calls came in around 11:30 p.m. We're told a vehicle fire was reported, along with a gunshot victim.
Our photographer on scene confirmed a Greenville County coroner had also arrived just after midnight.
When we spoke with the office, they did confirm a person on scene was dead, but did not confirm if it was a shooting that killed the person.
Stay tuned for updates.
