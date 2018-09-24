SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner said Monday that an investigation is underway after a body was found in the Campobello area.
The coroner's office is working with Spartanburg deputies in an attempt to identify the body found on Summer Meadow Trail.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
