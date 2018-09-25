SPARTABURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a McDonald's.
The coroner said a 25-year-old man was found deceased in the restroom of the McDonald's on Hearon Circle near Asheville Highway.
According to the coroner's office, the preliminary does not show any trauma.
Additional testing will be done to determine his cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.